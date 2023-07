Selective focus on the front pancake with berry fruit and chocolate

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Bonjour! La Plaza Mall will soon welcome a Sweet Paris Crêperie and Cafe, according to the business’s website.

According to the business website, the cafe is scheduled to open its doors in early 2024 at La Plaza Mall, located at 2200 S. 10 St.

Sweet Paris Crêperie Cafe is known for its sweet and savory crepes, created in unique and flavorful combinations.

The business began in Houston back in 2012 and now has 13 locations across Texas, Florida and Mexico.