HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — NBC23 spoke with Kitty Martinez and Rodrigo Quintero who are organizing a music festival in downtown Brownsville.

The duo invited the public to the Sweater Weather, a music festival featuring local artists and talent.

This is the third time the organization has hosted the event.

Quintero said the aim of the festival is to give local artists exposure and get people to come and see what they’re all about.

The event is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 24 at Double Trouble in downtown Brownsville.