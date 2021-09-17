Swarm of bees attacks migrants after crossing Rio Grande

PENITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Patrol agents assisted in the rescue of a group of migrants from a swarm of bees, according to Customs and Border Protection.

Agents were conducting riverine boat operations encountered a group of migrants that had been attacked by a swarm of bees shortly after crossing the Rio Grande near Penitas.

Agents assisting a female migrant after being attacked by a swarm of bees. | PHOTO: CBP

Among the group was a Honduran mother who was in need of medical assistance after being stung multiple times.

Agents requested a helicopter to take her to the nearest hospital. Right before taking off, the mother told agents she was separated from her 2-year-old daughter during the attack.

Quickly, agents began to search for the young girl, and eventually found her safe with another group of migrants.

Four people were sent to the hospital out of the 12 migrants encountered, all are expected to make a full recovery.