MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The World Ballet Series will present an original production of the beloved ballet, “Swan Lake,” in McAllen.

The performance will take place at 7 p.m. on April 24 at the McAllen Performing Arts Center, located at 801 Convention Center Boulevard.

Source: McAllen Performing Arts Center

“The two performances are part of World Ballet Series ongoing 2023-2024 U.S. tour,” a McAllen Convention Center spokesperson said.

The ballet is performed by 50 dancers and features hand-painted sets, hand-crafted costumes and music performed live by The Valley Symphony Orchestra.

Tickets are on sale now at the Ticketmaster website starting at $39.