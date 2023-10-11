HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — For those volleyball players wanting to compete at the collegiate level, Suwabes brings the South Padre Beach Vacation 2023.

Whether you excel on the indoor court or on the sand, this event is helpful in gaining valuable insights into the sport.

This event offers to:

Showcase your skills in front of college coaches

Receive valuable feedback and evaluations

Learn from experienced coaches

The event is set for Nov. 10 through 12.

Day 1: Friday, November 10

9 a.m. – Adults: RevCo Volleyball Tournament

4 p.m. – FREE Beach Volleyball Youth Clinic

6 pm – FREE Veterans Day Concert on the Beach

Day 2: Saturday, November 11

8 a.m. – FREE Beach Fitness Bootcamp

8 a.m. – Juniors: NCAA Showcase Tournament

9 a.m. – Adults: Mens/Womens Volleyball Tournament

Day 3: Sunday, November 12

7 a.m. – FREE Yoga On The Pier

8 a.m. – Juniors: NCAA Showcase Tournament

9 a.m. – Adults: RevCo Volleyball Tournament

9 a.m. – Adults: FREE First Responders Only Volleyball Tournament

6 p.m. – Dance Class On The Pier

These events will be held at Clayton’s Beach Bar and Coco Beach Hotel.