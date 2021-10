MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Friday the Social Security Office in McAllen called in a suspicious package to the FBI.

According to a news release, the FBI, Federal Protective Services, McAllen Police, Texas DPS, and the McAllen Fire Department responded to the scene.

People in nearby buildings were evacuated or moved to a safer location. After an investigation, it was determined the package was not a threat.

The FBI said the scene is now clear.