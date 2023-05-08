The gray Range Rover police say migrant crash suspect drove is held in the parking lot at the

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The gray Range Rover that Brownsville police say the suspect used when he ran down 18 people outside a migrant shelter has been impounded.

The badly damaged SUV could be seen in the parking lot behind the Brownsville Police Department at 600 E. Jackson St.

The windshield is completely missing, plus a window on the back passenger side of the vehicle is broken.

The hood of the SUV has a massive indentation from the edge of the vehicle to the middle of the hood.

The Range Rover is marked off by red construction cones and a yellow police tape.