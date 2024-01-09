SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The two men accused of fatally shooting San Benito police officer Lt. Milton Resendez in October entered two not guilty pleas Tuesday morning.

Rogelio Martinez Jr. and Rodrigo Axel Espinosa Valdez are both charged with capital murder of a peace officer in connection to the death of Lt. Milton Resendez. On Oct. 17, the men allegedly shot at a San Benito patrol unit and struck Resendez during a pursuit in Cameron County.

ValleyCentral obtained their arrest warrants providing information on the Oct. 17 pursuit, shooting and subsequent arrests.

Espinosa Valdez and Martinez have pleaded to all charges, including capital murder of a peace officer.