BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The suspects arrested in connection to the killing of a San Benito officer are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon.

Rodrigo Axel Espinosa Valdez and Rogelio Martinez remain jailed Wednesday on charges of capital murder.

Rogelio Martinez, Rodrigo Axel Espinosa Valdez (Cameron County Jail)

Records show Espinosa Valdez faces an additional charge of evading arrest, and Martinez was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and theft or property.

The two men were arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of San Benito police officer Lt. Milton Resendez Tuesday night.

At a news conference Wednesday, Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz said the two were initially stopped for speeding on the beach at South Padre Island. While the driver was being questioned, the passenger moved into the driver’s seat and the driver jumped into the bed of the truck, speeding off from police.

This was the start of the first pursuit, in which gunfire was exchanged by the suspects and pursuing officers. Authorities then “fell back” out of concern for the safety of citizens in the area.

Hours later that same night, Espinosa Valdez and Martinez were spotted again in a black Ford Expedition. A second pursuit began, reaching San Benito, where Lt. Resendez was shot as his vehicle crossed paths with the suspects.

The chase then returned to Brownsville where the two men were eventually apprehended by DPS troopers.

On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement calling the incident a “senseless act.”

“Hearts across Texas grieve with the family and loved ones of the San Benito Police Officer whose life was tragically taken while protecting his fellow Texans,” Abbott said.