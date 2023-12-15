BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The suspects in the killing of a San Benito police officer were indicted Wednesday.

Rogelio Martinez Jr. and Rodrigo Axel Espinosa-Valdez were each indicted on one count of capital murder of a peace officer and six counts of attempt to commit capital murder of a peace officer, records show.

Rogelio Martinez, Rodrigo Axel Espinosa Valdez (Cameron County Jail)

Additionally, Martinez faces a charge of prohibited weapon and Espinosa-Valdez faces two additional counts of evading arrest with a vehicle.

The indictment accuses Martinez of causing the death of Lt. Milton Resendez by shooting him with a firearm, and that Espinosa-Valdez was acting as a party in the shooting.

Lt. Milton Resendez (City of San Benito)

ValleyCentral reported in November that Espinosa-Valdez was arrested on new charges out of Brownsville of aggravated assault and two counts of endangering a child. Police said the charges stem from the same night as the deadly shooting, stating that Espinosa-Valdez intentionally swerved a stolen vehicle he was driving into a citizen’s vehicle.

A probable cause affidavit provided a timeline into the deadly Oct. 17 shooting.

The two men remained jailed in Cameron County. Their bonds were set at $2 million each.