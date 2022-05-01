WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Weslaco Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a teenager.

On Saturday, at approximately 7:31 p.m. authorities received reports of a three-vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of FM 1015 and 18th Street in Weslaco, according to a press release from Weslaco PD.

Weslaco PD resonded to the scene.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a Ford Explorer, Kia Optima, and Honda Pilot were involved in a collision.

According to reports relayed from Progreso PD, the woman driving the Ford Explorer was stopped on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

The woman evaded Progreso PD while officers attempted to perform a traffic stop. The woman continued northbound on FM 1015 at a high rate of speed toward Weslaco.

The suspected “intoxicated” driver then crashed into a Kia Optima driven by Jaime Elias Garcia, 18, according to the release.

Due to the initial crash, the Kia entered the intersection and was struck by a Honda Pilot who had the right-of-way and was traveling westbound on 18th.

Garcia was pronounced dead on the scene.

The occupants of the Honda Pilot and Ford Explorer were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Weslaco PD is investigating the crash.

Hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries, the woman driving the Ford Explorer has been detained. Criminal charges related to the death caused by the Ford Explorer driver are forthcoming, said Weslaco PD.