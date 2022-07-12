CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A man was arrested after an auto-pedestrian accident that left a 6-year-old boy dead.

Hector Martinez Jr., 53, was arrested on charges of intoxication manslaughter, according to a press release from the Cameron County Park Ranger Division.

At 5:22 p.m. on July 10, rangers were flagged down in reference to an auto-pedestrian accident half a mile north of county beach access No. 5.

Authorities said the suspected driver of a Ford Expedition ran over a 6-year-old boy from Brownsville. Martinez, who is also from Brownsville, was identified as the suspect.

The child was airlifted to a hospital in Harlingen where he was pronounced dead.

Martinez was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter, a second degree felony.