HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man accused of vehicle theft; one arrest has already been made in the case.

An arrest warrant has been issued at the McAllen Municipal Court for Eric Roberto Garza, 30, for auto theft as a state jail felony.

Garza is described as 5’4 feet in height, about 170 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

The arrest warrant was issued after a victim reported to the McAllen PD that his vehicle had been stolen at approximately 3:30 a.m. on July 3, 2022.

An additional suspect involved in the case has already been arrested.

Thomas Hinojosa, 30, was arrested on Monday and charged with engaging in criminal activity and three counts of vehicle theft. His bond was set at $50,000.