Suspect wanted after damaging ATM in Harlingen

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department is asking the public to help identify a person related to damaging an ATM.

Harlingen PD posted that the person has damaged the ATM several times over the past two months.

The ATM is located at the Compass Bank on Commerce Street. In photos, courtesy of the police department shows a person in a dark shirt and dark shorts wearing a dark-colored hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harlingen Area Crime Stoppers at (956) 425-8477 or Detective Rogelio Yanez at (956 )216-5443.