Suspect uses toy gun during robbery, Pharr police say

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — The Pharr Police Department arrested a man accused of robbing two individuals at gunpoint, using a toy gun.

Authorities identified the suspect as Guadalupe Cruz, 29.

Police say Cruz held two men at gunpoint and took a cell phone and a gold ring while they sat on their vehicle.

Cruz fled on foot to a nearby neighborhood.

During a search of the area, police saw a man jumping a fence into a residence. Officials then entered the residence with permission from the owners and were able to find Cruz and arrest him.

Police discovered the weapon used in the robbery was a toy gun. They also recovered the items stolen.

Cruz is charged with aggravated robbery and violation of a protective order.