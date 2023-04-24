HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The suspect in the killing of a Harlingen teenager faced a trial by jury Monday morning.

Jesus Saldana Ramirez, a Rio Hondo resident, is charged with murder in the first degree, aggravated sexual assault of a child, and tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, according to Cameron County records.

On May 17, 2020 Harlingen police arrived to Bob Youker Road where they found a dead teenager later identified as 15-year-old Alexandra Castillo of Harlingen.

Castillo was found of the side of the road with multiple lacerations to her body, accordning to police.

Days after the killing, the Department’s Major Crimes Unit and the Texas Rangers identified the suspect as then 20-year-old Ramirez.

Ramirez had fled to Mexico, but surrendered himself to authorities at the Gateway International Bridge with the help of the United States Marshal Service, police said. Police have not identified a motive in the case but Ramirez allegedly met the 15 year old in Rio Hondo.

Monday morning, Ramirez faced a jury trail. Ramirez remains in custody during his trial.

Details of the hearing had not been released by the county as of Monday morning.