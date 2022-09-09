EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One of the suspects in an Edinburg homicide investigation was arraigned on murder charges.

Rogelio Ramirez Cortez, 61, was arraigned Friday on a charge of murder, a first-degree felony, in connection to the death of 28-year-old Maritza Idette Zamora, officials with the City of Edinburg stated.

Rogelio Ramirez Cortez (Photo: City of Edinburg)

A second individual, referred to as a “person of interest” in the case, was found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a pursuit with police in Alton.

On Wednesday, officers with Edinburg PD responded to the 3700 block of Sarah Evans Street where they found the body of Zamora in an apartment.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, an investigation revealed that Zamora’s boyfriend Robert Pena was driving a vehicle displaying license plates belonging to Ramirez Cortez. According to police, surveillance footage showed Pena and Ramirez Cortez walking back into the apartment, which was the last time she was seen alive.

The vehicle was located by investigators at the 1200 block of W. Garfield Avenue in Alton, where Cortez and Pena were seen exiting an apartment. Ramirez Cortez was immediately arrested and Pena rushed back into the apartment, where he then barricaded himself.

Zamora’s cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma, a release from the City of Edinburg stated.

Ramirez’s bond was set at $1,000,000.