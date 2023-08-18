HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen man facing two murder charges was re-indicted and remains set for trial, records show.

Anthony Eliff III is facing two separate murder charges in connection to the shooting deaths of Guillermo Garcia and Elyn Loera Cuellar.

Records show that Eliff’s murder case against Garcia was dismissed Monday.

Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz told ValleyCentral this is due to a superseding indictment being issued under a new case number.

The new indictment charges him with one count of murder, in the death of Garcia, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

All previous motions were transferred to the new indicted case, records show. Eliff is scheduled for a jury trial on Sept. 11 for the Garcia case.

Later this month on Aug. 28, Eliff is scheduled for trial in the case involving the death of Loera Cuellar.