HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen man was taken into custody in Indiana after he allegedly kidnapped his ex-wife at gunpoint, documents revealed.

Miguel Angel Flores was arrested on charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Cameron County records show.

Miguel Angel Flores (Cameron County Jail)

A case report from the Harlingen Police Department stated that at 3:33 p.m. Oct. 25, an officer was dispatched to Travis Elementary School at the 600 block of E. Polk Avenue in reference to a kidnapping.

There the victim told officers that her ex-husband pointed a gun at her face while saying he was going to kill her.

The woman said she was at her home on the 900 block of E. Filmore Avenue when Flores called her asking if they could both go pick up their children from school. She agreed, but told Flores she had to use the restroom before leaving.

When she exited the restroom, Flores was in her house with the weapon, threatening to kill her, the document alleges.

The woman told police that Flores forced her into the backseat of his 2023 white Toyota Rav 4 and activated the child lock to keep her from getting out, the document states.

Flores then drove to Travis Elementary to pick up two of their children. While in the pickup line, a teacher opened the back door where the woman was sitting, and the woman grabbed her son and ran out of the vehicle.

(Photo: Gerardo Salinas)

She said she saw a deputy constable on duty at the school and began to wave him down.

The deputy states that Flores drove off the property at a high rate of speed, southbound on 7th Street until the vehicle was out of view.

Officers were able to track the woman’s phone, which Flores had taken, to the intersection of E. Buchanan and South 9th Street. There they located the vehicle unoccupied with an empty handgun holster.

Harlingen SWAT and major crime detectives entered the woman’s home to see if Flores was hiding inside, but he was not found on the property.

Flores was located earlier this month in Elkhart, Indiana where he was taken into custody due to the pending warrants out of Harlingen. He was handed over to U.S. Marshals on Dec. 7 where he was transported back to the city of Harlingen without incident.

Flores’ bond was set at $300,000.