EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The suspect of a shooting in rural Edinburg has turned himself in, authorities said.

Oscar Ivan Ortiz was turned over to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and formally charged with deadly conduct, a news release from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Ortiz was wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred March 16 at the 3600 block of Alamo Road, authorities said. Deputies responded to the scene in reference to a gun shot wound, which was later reclassified as a deadly conduct after it was discovered he had no injuries.

The 34-year-old victim told deputies that a man driving a maroon car “arrived at his house and shot several times towards his residence,” the release stated.

On Friday, investigators identified Ortiz, from Edinburg, as the suspect and secured an arrest warrant.

On Tuesday, Ortiz was turned over by his attorney and formally charged with deadly conduct. His bond was set at $30,000, the release stated.