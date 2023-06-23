HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The suspect in a deadly dog attack who was arrested entering the U.S. at the border has been identified.

Mario Pena Mendoza was arrested by Hidalgo police on an outstanding warrant out of Aransas County for attack by dog involving death, records show.

Mendoza, from Rackport, was apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers Thursday as he arrived from Mexico. A Hidalgo police officer arrived and took custody of Mendoza, who is now awaiting extradition to Aransas County.

At 5 a.m. June 20, deputies responded to a man calling for help in the 1000 block of San Antonio Street. Upon arrival, they saw a man on the ground being attacked by several dogs.

When the deputy approached, the dogs turned their aggression to him. He fired his weapon, believing to have struck one of the dogs.

The animals fled the location, and the officer began performing CPR in an effort to revive the man. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. He was identified as 40-year-old Lewis Flores.

Records show that Guadalupe Carreon was arrested by the Aransas County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday on a charge of attack by dog resulting in death.

Mendoza’s bond was set at $100,000.