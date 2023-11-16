BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One of the two suspects facing charges of capital murder in connection to the killing of a San Benito police officer is facing additional charges out of Brownsville.

Axel Rodrigo Espinosa-Valdez is now facing additional charges of aggravated assault and two counts of abandon/endangering a child, according to jail records.

Axel Rodrigo Espinosa-Valdez (Brownsville PD)

According to Brownsville police, the charges stem from the same day as the deadly shooting. Police said that during the pursuit with officers, Espinosa-Valdez intentionally swerved a stolen vehicle he was driving and struck a citizen’s vehicle at the 6600 block of Boca Chica Blvd.

Police said he was served the warrants while in custody at the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.

Espinoza-Valdez, along with co-defendant Rogelio Martinez, were first arraigned Oct. 19 on charges of capital murder in connection to the shooting death of San Benito police officer Lt. Milton Resendez.

Martinez was also charged with two counts of aggravated assault of a public servant, while Espinosa-Valdez had one count of evading arrest with a motor vehicle. Their bonds were each set at $2 million, with Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz calling the men a “flight risk.”

A probable cause affidavit provided details into the pursuits and shootings that occurred on Oct. 17.

The initial pursuit began when a Cameron County Park Police officer conducted a traffic stop on a red GMC Sierra truck. The driver, identified as Martinez, got into a struggle with the officer while outside the vehicle.

The front passenger, identified as Espinosa-Valdez, jumped into the driver’s seat and fled the scene, with Martinez diving into the bed of the truck as it sped away, the affidavit stated.

A Cameron County Precinct 1 deputy began pursuing the vehicle when the front passenger began shooting with a handgun. The deputy returned fire and then said the passenger pulled out a rifle and began shooting at him.

The vehicle stopped momentarily and two women carrying children jumped out of the fleeing GMC Sierra.

Officers disengaged with the vehicle out of concern for safety of citizens, authorities said.

A second pursuit began with the two men that led into San Benito. This is where Lt. Resendez was shot as he crossed paths with the suspect’s vehicle.

The pursuit led back to Brownsville, where a DPS trooper shot out the tires of the suspect’s vehicle. The men attempted to flee on foot but were apprehended.

