BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police arrested the suspect in Sunday neck stabbing case.

Eric Salinas Quintero, 43, was taken into custody at 10 a.m. today for the offense of homicide.

Brownsville PD secured a warrant for Salinas Quintero this morning and took him into custody without incident.

Brownsville Police say Salinas Quintero is the suspect in a stabbing that occurred Sunday at the 6000 block of Danubio Court.

The victim, identified as 21-year-old Victor Manuel Hernandez, was stabbed in the neck and leg area Sunday morning.

On Monday, Hernandez died from his wounds at Valley Regional Medical Center.

