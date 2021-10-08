Suspect identified in connection to deadly Edinburg shooting

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police are searching for a man after a shooting on Thursday left one man dead.

Investigators are looking for Miguel Angel Mujica, who was last seen in a black, 2008 Saturn displaying Texas license NDB-1900.

Mujica, 36, is believed to have gang ties and be armed, according to the news release by the City of Edinburg.

Mujica is 5’9” and weighs approximately 190 pounds, according to the release.

Edinburg police officers responded to a shooting on Thursday night, where they discovered a man on the ground with a gunshot wound. The victim, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Those with information on Mujica’s whereabouts are asked to contact Edinburg police at 956-289-7700.