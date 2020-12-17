Suspect flees after robbery in Pharr, police investigating

by: Nathaniel Puente

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — Police are searching for a suspect from an aggravated robbery in Pharr.

According to officials, a male suspect entered the La Michoacán Snack Bar on S. Cage Blvd in Pharr at 8:45 p.m. and demanded money from the clerk while displaying a firearm.

The suspect and clerk then engaged in a fight before the suspect left the scene.

The suspect is described as wearing a white cap, blue jeans and black shoes with white trim.

Police are further investigating this incident. Anyone with information can call (956) 787-8477.

