SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Multiple agencies responded to a car chase through San Benito, ending in a standoff with authorities.

On Sunday, Cameron County Constable Precinct 5 pursued a vehicle through San Benito, in which the suspect fired a handgun out the window, according to CCSO.

The San Benito Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Cameron County Sheriffs Office joined in assistance.

Authorities ended the pursuit at the intersection of FM 2520 and Ricardo Avenue in a multiple agency standoff.

Courtesy: Cameron County Sheriffs Office

CCSO reported an officer-involved shooting.

The suspect was apprehended and has been transported to a hospital, according to CCSO.