MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred on Aug. 1.

The victim was identified as 56-year-old Luis Alonzo Gonzalez Sanchez, according to a release from the McAllen Police Department.

Gerardo Chapa, 30, was charged with murder, a first degree felony, in connection to the shooting.

On Monday, the McAllen Police Department received a call, and the caller said he “shot a male… in self-defense,” the release stated.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Redbud Ave. At the scene they confirmed a man had been shot and died.

Chapa was arraigned and issued a bond amount totaling $75,000, the release stated.