Suspect arrested after shots fired, man run over by vehicle in Cameron Park

Anthony Cuellar (source: Cameron County Sheriff’s Office)

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office has one man in custody on a deadly conduct charge for an incident that happened in Cameron Park on Saturday.

Deputies responded to Cameron Park on Saturday morning in reference to shots fired.

Officials say shots were fired in the air in the area and as the suspects involved attempted to escape the situation, one man was run over in the process.

In the aftermath, deputies arrested Anthony Cuellar, 22, in connection to the incident.

Cuellar is charged with deadly conduct. He has not been given a bond total at this time.

