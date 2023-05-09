BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man who allegedly displayed a gun at security officers at the Ozanam Center the day after the deadly crash that took the lives of eight migrants.

Joseph Serino was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and reckless driving, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department.

At 3 p.m. Monday, a man parked across the street from the Ozanam Center in a blue vehicle and displayed a gun at the security officer at the front gate, the release stated.

The man, identified as Serino, then left the location and went to the side gate on the other side of the center, and two guards told him he could not enter. Police said that one of the guards saw a black handgun on the driver’s lap.

The center then called 911 and the vehicle left the location.

Officers in the area found the vehicle in a nearby neighborhood, and conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Boca Chica Boulevard and Iowa Avenue. Police say Serino was in possession of .7 ounces of marijuana, but they were unable to locate a gun.

Serino will be arraigned Tuesday.