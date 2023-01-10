BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police are searching for a person of interest in connection to a theft of a pickup truck.

The department’s news release said the theft occurred Dec. 17, 2022, on the 100 block of Poinciana Drive in Brownsville.

Source: Brownsvillepd.com

The person of interest is suspected to have taken a gold 2005 Dodge Ram truck and he was seen on surveillance footage at an international bridge, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of this person is asked to call the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.

All calls will remain anonymous.