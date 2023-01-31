BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects in a theft.

On Jan. 18 deputies responded to the 6800 block of Dockberry Road in Brownsville in reference to a theft. At the location law enforcement was able to retrieve surveillance footage from the property which caught two men on camera taking several auto parts from parked vehicles and then fleeing the scene.

The two suspects appeared to be men, according to a release from Cameron County Sheriff, Eric Garza,

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Cameron County Crime Stoppers at (956) 350-5551.