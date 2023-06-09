PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Pharr Police Department is asking for help finding the man they say burglarized a convenience store.

Police say the burglary happenedon June 3 at the Junior’s Express on South Cage Boulevard.

Surveillance footage from the building caught the man stealing money from the store, investigators said.

The suspect is described as 5′ 3″ tall, with a sleeve tattoo on his left arm. He was wearing an orange cap with a Mustang logo, navy blue shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pharr Crime Stoppers at (956) 784-TIPS (8477).