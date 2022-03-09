HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Both Mission Vascular & Vein Institute and the Mission Dialysis Access Center have collaborated to provide a non-surgical way to help treat dialysis patients.

Dr. Jose Zamora and Dr. Pedro Mego said the AV Fistula procedure is not as common in the Rio Grande Valley compared to bigger cities.

According to Dr. Zamora, dialysis has been designated as a hotspot within the country. He said most dialysis patients suffer during the common surgical procedure so providing another option will help alleviate the pain for some patients.

“With this technique using a needle and advancing a wire, we were able to connect a vein and an artery to create a fistula which is important for patients to go in dialysis,” said Dr. Zamora.

Dr. Pedro Mego said technology is always advancing and the AV Fistula procedure is a big advantage in the medical field.

“Every day we find new technology and in this case we find a fistula for dialysis with no surgery, a big advance in this field,” said Dr. Mego.

Both Dr. Mego and Dr. Zamora said when undergoing the procedure, patients are not required to be hospitalized and do not have to worry about having a scar.

Francisco Sandoval, a dialysis patient, said he is thankful to have qualified for the nonsurgical procedure.

“I’m happy because it’s my first time and it’s been challenging,” said Sandoval.

Dialysis patients are encouraged to speak with their doctors to see what options are available for them because not everyone qualifies for the AV Fistula procedure.