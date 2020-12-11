Supreme Court denies Texas lawsuit challenging election results in four states

In this May 3, 2020, file photo, the setting sun shines on the Supreme Court building in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WASHINGTON (KVEO) — The Supreme Court of the United States turned down a lawsuit from the State of Texas on Friday that argued the votes in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are “unlawful and constitutionally tainted.”

In the Supreme Court’s order, justices ruled that “Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections.”

The court dismissed all pending motions in the matter as moot.

“In my view, we do not have discretion to deny the filing of a bill of complaint in a case that falls within our original jurisdiction,” wrote Justice Samuel Alito.

The lawsuit issued from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton earlier this week was an attempt to throw out the election results in four battleground states won by President-elect Joe Biden.

“This isn’t just about Joe Biden and Donald Trump, this is about the future of our elections,” Paxton conversely said.

Joining Texas in the fight against the battleground states were 17 other states and President Donald Trump, who tweeted “The Supreme Court has a chance to save our country” in support of the lawsuit.

The efforts to swing election results from Trump’s campaign and supporters are dwindling as the Electoral College convenes on Monday to decide the official winner of the 2020 Presidential Election. President-Elect Joe Biden is expected to receive 306 electoral votes to President Donald Trump’s 232 electoral votes.