Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died at the age of 87.

According to a release from the Supreme Court of the United States, Ginsburg died at her home due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer.

Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court by President Bill Clinton in 1993. She was the second woman appointed to the Court and served more than 27 years on the court.

“Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature,” said Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr. “Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her — a tireless and resolute champion of justice.”

Justice Ginsburg was born in Brooklyn, New York on March 15, 1933.

She received her B.A. from Cornell University, attended Harvard Law School, and received her LL.B. from Columbia Law School.

Before serving on the Supreme Court, she worked for the United States Court of Appeals United States District Court, Southern District of New York, Columbia Law School, Rutgers University, the Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences, the American Civil Liberties Union.

She is survived by her two children, four grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and one great-granchild.

Her husband, Martin David Ginsburg, died in 2010.