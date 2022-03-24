RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A convicted murderer’s request to have a priest in his death chamber will be granted thanks to a ruling by the Supreme Court of the United States.

On Thursday, Supreme Court Justices voted 8 to 1 in favor of John Ramirez, who was convicted of stabbing a convenience store worker in 2004. Ramirez was sentenced to death. After years of litigation, he was scheduled for execution in September 2021.

After the hearing that scheduled his execution in February 2021, Ramirez filed a grievance requesting that his pastor be present with him during his death. The State of Texas denied his request. Ramirez again requested that his priest be allowed to touch him and “pray over him” during his death. Texas once again denied the request.

Ramirez filed suit in the U.S. District Court Southern District of Texas. The court denied his request. He appealed to the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, who also denied his request.

A final appeal was made to the U.S. Supreme Court, which agreed to hear his arguments and placed a stay on his execution.

The Supreme Court found the State of Texas violated Ramirez’s rights under the First Amendment and the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act of 2000.

He will now be set for an execution date yet to be determined and be allowed to have a priest in his chamber.

Ramirez was convicted of murdering Pablo Castro on July 19, 2004, in Corpus Christi. Court records show Ramirez approached Castro at the convenience store he worked at and stabbed him 29 times before stealing $1.25 from his pockets.

Castro died at the scene, leaving behind nine children.

Ramirez fled to Mexico after the incident but was apprehended in 2008 and charged for the murder. He admitted to committing the murder but denied the robbery charge which changed the to a capital crime.

A jury found him guilty on all charges and sentenced him to death. Ramirez appealed the decision several times but each of his attempts was denied.

Texas traditionally allowed priests in execution chambers until 2019 when Patrick Murphy, a death row inmate, requested a Buddhist chaplain be with him at his death. The Supreme Court ruled Texas violated religious rights since the state employed only Christian and Muslim chaplains for death row inmates.

After this, Texas made a strict “no chaplain” policy that prevented religious advisors from being with inmates at the time of their death.

Decisions like the one in Ramirez’s case could have a lasting impact on other cases such as Ruben Gutierrez, a man on death row for murdering a woman in Brownsville that is facing a similar religious dilemma.

Gutierrez was convicted of murdering an 85-year-old woman during a home robbery in 1998. He’s worked his way passed multiple execution dates by challenging rulings that deny his request for a priest in the execution chamber and submitting motions for DNA testing to overturn his conviction.