Supply shortage affects Good Neighbor Settlement House annual Thanksgiving feast

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Nationwide supply chain issues have caused shortages of items across the country, including Thanksgiving meal staple items.

The supply chain issues have raised concerns for Brownsville’s Good Neighbor Settlement House, a multi-service agency that provides meals, clothing, and support services to the needy.

According to Good Neighbor’s client service manager, John Rodriguez, their annual Thanksgiving feast is running low on items to complete their turkey feast.

“We are in need of side items, we’ll welcome any desserts, corn, green bean, cornbread stuffing, anything of that sort,” said Rodriguez.

He said donors have committed to providing turkeys and hams, leaving them searching for donations of the additional items needed.

Rodriguez said he understands that there are supply shortages and has seen the issues with their suppliers as well.

“Some agencies have items on backorder for weeks, even for months sometimes, their items are available, but they need to be transported,” he said.

The organization’s staff has taken extra measures to ensure they reach their goal of providing their annual feast, according to Rodriguez.

“Making those phone calls, knocking on those doors, reaching out to our tried-and-true donors, and our community partnerships,” he said.

Rodriguez said the pandemic has brought many people to the Good Neighbor Settlement House for services.

“We’ve been assisting a lot of folks that have never been homeless, a lot of folks that were never in need. We’ve had folks come to our soup kitchen, we’ve had folks come to our food pantry,” he said.

Rodriguez said with the high demand for services, they are working hard to reach their goal for this holiday season.

“We’re all hurting, in some form or fashion, we’re all hurting, and the goal this year is to collaborate and even further strengthen that relationship to help each other out and get the goal done,” he said.

If you are interested in helping the Good Neighbor Settlement House, you can visit their website, or call (956) 542-2368.