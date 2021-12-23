Supply chain shortage impacts RGV fireworks merchants

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fireworks stands and warehouses in the RGV are open for business, but this year there may not be many fireworks options to choose from.

Supply chain shortages have had an impact on local firework sellers. Bernardo Garrido operates Big Chief Fireworks in Brownsville, he said all of their merchandise comes from overseas and said he’s had to pay 30% more to get their shelves stocked.

“We were able to identify local vendors in the state of Texas that have helped us because a lot of our product wasn’t able to come in so we probably received about 60% of what we normally get,” Garrido said. ” So part of our goal is how we can continue to give people a great experience at a really good price.”

Customers can expect to pay a little more for their fireworks this year. Garrido said people should anticipate paying about 15% more this year.

“You know we did have to go up, but part of it is that we wanted to add some more specials to our items,” Garrido said. ” As we’ll do so at Big Chief Fireworks the more you buy the more you save, that’s really the goal.”

But despite the ongoing shortage, local firework sellers are still aiming to give people a spark this holiday season.

“Our goal is to try to give people a good experience this time of year, you know start the new year with a bang,” Garrido said. ” So, we feel that we will be able to give people the opportunity to come in and have a good time.”