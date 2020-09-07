Supplies for Hurricane Laura victims being collected at Bert Ogden Arena

Blown down trees and debris surround damaged homes and buildings in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, near Lake Charles, La. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Efforts to collect donations for those affected by hurricane Laura in Texas and Louisiana are now underway at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg.

Donations can be dropped off at the arena starting Monday until Sept. 12 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends.

According to a release, Golden Grape Entertainment will be leading the efforts.

“This is a great way for us to continue our tradition of serving the community,” says Ron Patel, President of Golden Grape Entertainment in the release. “During this time that we haven’t been able to bring people together for live events, we have been able to bring our community together through acts of service.”

The release states they are requesting baby items, canned foods and electrolyte drinks and that no water is needed at the moment.

It is also mentioned that due to the pandemic, no clothing or unwrapped items can be accepted.

The items can be dropped off at the main entrance next to the box office, said the release.