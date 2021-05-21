Superintendent Hafedh Azaiez resigns from Donna ISD

DONNA, Texas (KVEO) — On Friday evening, Donna Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Hafedh Azaiez announced he will leave his position.
Dr. Azaiez announced “with mixed emotions” that he was named the lone finalist for Superintendent at Round Rock ISD, near Austin.
According to the Round Rock ISD website, the Board of Trustees will schedule an official vote on his contract in June.
Last month, Dr. Azaiez was elected to serve on TASA Executive Committee representing Region 1.
See his full statement below:
Dear Donna ISD Community,
It is with mixed emotions that I write this letter. I would like to inform you that I have been named the lone finalist for the Superintendent position at Round Rock ISD. I’m thrilled about this new opportunity where I will oversee a district with an enrollment of close to 50,000 students. This opportunity will also bring me closer to my family. While I’m super excited to move forward, I’m also sad because Donna ISD has been my home for the past three years. As I reflect on my time here, I specifically remember when I arrived in 2018 and how I was welcomed with open arms. Soon after, we began our journey together making many significant improvements. Please know that my last three years as your leader have been incredible and that Donna ISD will always have a special place in my heart.
Sincerely,
Dr. Hafedh AzaiezStatement via Donna Independent School District Facebook
Donna ISD Superintendent