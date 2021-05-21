Superintendent Hafedh Azaiez resigns from Donna ISD

DONNA, Texas (KVEO) — On Friday evening, Donna Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Hafedh Azaiez announced he will leave his position.

Dr. Azaiez announced “with mixed emotions” that he was named the lone finalist for Superintendent at Round Rock ISD, near Austin.

According to the Round Rock ISD website, the Board of Trustees will schedule an official vote on his contract in June.

Last month, Dr. Azaiez was elected to serve on TASA Executive Committee representing Region 1.

See his full statement below: