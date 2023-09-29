HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Super Rami and Friends stopped by the NBC23 studio to spread cheer and get the word out about the initiatives they are taking on.

Christy Mercado and Maria Fernandez with Super Rami and Friends shed light on Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and the ways in which they are helping local children and their families get through these difficult times.

Mercado said the idea to start Super Rami and Friends started when her nephew was diagnosed with Leukemia at age 4. Rami enjoyed seeing his favorite superheroes come to visit him. When Rami passed at age 6, Mercado decided to carry out his legacy and continue trying to put a smile on children with cancer’s faces.

Fernandez’s son was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2017. She shared her testimony with Super Ramu and Friends and how their efforts are helping her teen with cancer feel less alone.