Super ‘flower’ moon and lunar eclipse Wednesday morning

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – Parts of the United States will be in for an astronomical treat early Wednesday morning with a total lunar eclipse.

A lunar eclipse is when the earth passes directly between the sun and the moon. The shadow of Earth, the umbra, is cast onto the moon causing it to appear darker.

The filtering of the sun’s light at daybreak will cause a special sight in this case – the moon will appear reddish in color.

Here in the Valley, we’ll have full visualization of the lunar eclipse…if there is no widespread cloud cover! You can expect the full lunar eclipse to last from 6:11 to 6:25 AM Wednesday morning.

The “flower” moon is also a supermoon this year, so not only will it appear larger in the sky, the reddish hue has many calling this a “super flower blood moon.”