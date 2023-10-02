BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Sunrise Mall announced the grand opening of its new retail store, BoxLunch.

BoxLunch will open its doors Saturday, Oct. 28. and will be located next to Aerie.

“Sunrise Mall brings an exciting specialty retailer to our shoppers,” Nora Villarreal, General Manager at Sunrise Mall, said. “BoxLunch not only offers officially licensed favorites and collectibles but also philanthropic partnerships that help in the fight against hunger.”

In anticipation of the grand opening, shoppers can look forward to events that will feature special promotions, giveaways and more.

The events scheduled are as follows: