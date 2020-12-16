Sunrise Mall offering extended hours for holiday season

BROWNSVILLE (KVEO) — In an effort to serve more customers cramming in for holiday shopping, Sunrise Mall is extending hours beginning Friday.

According to a release, Brownsville’s mall will open at 9 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. starting on Friday. Sunday hours will be limited from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

These hours will be in place until December 24.

The mall is also offering curbside pickup for customers.

More than 25 retailers are offering the option at three locations outside of the mall.

The three curbside pickup locations:

  • Zone A near the Food Court entrance
  • Zone B near the Luby’s entrance
  • Zone C near the IBC entrance

For more information on Sunrise Mall’s holiday hours, visit here.

