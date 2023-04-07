HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Sunny Glen’s Children’s Home is hosting its 9th annual Incredible Kidz 5K Color Fun Run.

The event begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 15 at the McKelvey Park at 1325 S. 77 Sunshine Strip.

“April is Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month, so this is a way for the community to get out there, recognize the importance of this mission, to help raise awareness for child abuse prevention and go out, have fun, be part of the community and support a good cause,” manager of fund development, Joseph Albury said.

Sunny Glen Children’s Home was founded in 1936, to help children who were victims of neglect or abuse by providing them a safe place to stay.

“Over the decades our mission has changed,” Albury said. “We focus more on the foster children in Texas and in the Rio Grande Valley.”

Albury added, the organization’s overall mission is to provide the children a safe place where they have adults they can trust and are valued as individuals.

Sunny Glen also has a new program called the Supervised Independent Living, which helps young adults who aren’t eligible to be in foster care, by assisting them with enrolling into school, the workforce and having a safe place to live.

The 5K run is for all ages and admission is free for for the first 200 children who register online.

To register in the 5K or for more information, visit www.sunnyglen.org.