Sunday cold front to bring cooler temperatures and showers to the Rio Grande Valley

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — While high temperatures Saturday were summer-like and muggy, highs topped out in the 90s in some locations. The high temperature in McAllen was 96° with Rio Grande City reaching 99°.

Changes in the weather forecast are coming to the RGV with our next cold front along with rain chances. However, not enough rain will ease the increasing drought conditions.

As of Saturday evening, a cold front is draped across the state of Texas and expected to move southward within the next 24-48 hours. We can expect the cool front to make it to the RGV early Sunday afternoon bringing slightly cooler temperatures and rain showers to deep south Texas.

Ahead of Sunday’s cold front, expect some patchy fog along the coastal areas. We will start seeing increasing showers in the late morning and early afternoon hours as the front arrives to the RGV. A stray isolated storm or pockets of heavy rain cannot be ruled out.

Highs Sunday will reach the low middle to upper 70s early in the day with scattered showers to drizzling conditions increasing around the 1pm hour. Temperatures will begin to fall into the low 70s/60s by 3-4 pm. Winds will remain breezy out of the north at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. A high rip current risk will be in effect for all coastal beaches Sunday.

Conditions will be pleasant Monday with lower humidity levels. However, this could cause some fire weather concerns.

Tuesday and Wednesday highs will be back into the upper 80s ahead of another strong cold front that will arrive to the valley on Wednesday bringing back chilly nights and mild days. We could see some more rain showers with Wednesday’s front.