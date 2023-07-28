HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The first annual Summerfest is a youth-led event hosted by the UNIDAD Coalition (Uniting Neighbors In Drug Abuse Defense).

Organized by a team of young people, it aims to raise awareness about mental health, promote family bonding, and enhance communication among teens and parents.

The event will feature interactive Coping Skills Workshops where attendees can learn various techniques to manage stress and build resilience, equipping families with valuable tools to overcome life’s challenges together.

Family Bonding Activities, such as painting sessions and a lively workout with 9Round Boxing, will encourage families to engage in shared experiences, fostering creativity, healthy habits, and unity. The first 75 registered participants will receive free Summerfest t-shirts, and everyone will enjoy a delicious lunch.

“We believe that empowering young minds and creating a platform for open dialogue is crucial for building a resilient and compassionate community,” said Allisoun Brenner, Coalition Specialist for the UNIDAD Coalition and one of the organizers behind Summerfest. “Through Summerfest, we aim to break down barriers surrounding mental health and strengthen the bonds between families, ensuring they can support each other effectively.”

Summerfest is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Quinta Mazatlan in McAllen.

Summerfest is recommended for youth age 9 and older. However, people of all ages are welcome to join in and support this initiative.

For more information or to register for the event visit https://bit.ly/3rfjhE1 or contact Allisoun Brenner at abrenner@bhsst.org or 956-783-7897, ext. 224.