HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District students are participating in Summer on Stage program.

The program is a two-week intensive theatre program where students are coached by district theatre staff as well as recent HCISD high school graduates.

Those coaches also went through the program, many of which are pursuing musical theatre degrees in college this coming fall.

The recent grads who are assisting with the group are part of the state champion one-act play team from Harlingen South High School.

“Everybody loves to sing and dance and act,” said one student. “So being able to come together with a group of kids your same age and just being able to pour your soul into a fun, like musical number is something I really enjoy. So I think this camp is great for those students who would love to do that as well.”

This year there will be four productions: Trolls, Annie, Seussical, and The Greatest Showman. Their first performance will be on Friday.