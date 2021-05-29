Summer camps introduce changes following vaccine approval for children

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Summer is around the corner and summer camps are getting ready to welcome children to their facilities.

One local summer camp, Jing’s Gymnastics in Pharr, says some safety protocols have changed and others are the same since children 12 and up can get the vaccine.

Jing Yang, coach and owner of Jing’s Gymnastics, says she has seen changes for the better now that kids 12 and up are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We see that from the parent’s side they feel a little bit safer, feel a little bit better, more comfortable for the kids to join the activity now,” said Yang.

With their summer camp beginning in June, parents like Josie Arellano have already signed up their children for the summer camp.

“I think they’re following all the precautions to keep the kids safe. There’s moments where we can come in and watch them. The seats are all labeled where we can come in and seat keeping social distance,” says Arellano.

Another summer camp that is approaching in June is Gracie Barra Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and owner and instructor Joshua Sharpless says their rules on their students wearing masks are up to the parents.

“All my parents know it’s to you what you feel comfortable with. You know I have parents in here that wear masks and I have kids that wear masks but I don’t make it mandatory,” says Sharpless.

That same rule applies at Yang’s gym but only when students are on the mat and for the ones that do wear a mask they say it’s not just for their safety.

“I want to help, I want to help my family and I don’t want anyone to get sick from me,” said Ava Ruiz, a student.

Yang says their other safety protocols won’t waiver even in their summer camp.

“We request parents and employees and all the coaches to wear a mask, only one parent per family and no siblings,” says Yang.

Both summer camps will begin in June and to get more information on the Jiu Jitsu summer camp or Jing’s Gymnastics summer camp you can click on the links.