RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Port Isabel and South Padre Island are kicking off summer and they are providing fun in the sun for all.

There are opportunities for people who love history, fishing, or an adventure at a waterpark.

“Some folks come with their families. So, it’s the kids in the family that are adventurous and make the parents go to the top of the lighthouse with them. So, we get all kinds of visitors,” said the city of Port Isabel’s marketing director, Valerie Bates.

The lighthouse in Port Isabel is one of the many reasons people head to the city for the summer.

Bates said it is the only lighthouse on the Texas Gulf Coast that is open to the public.

“On a clear day, you can see sixteen miles in any direction,” she said.

A few miles away across the Queen Isabella Causeway, Captain Dave Edwards is giving his guests a chance to catch some fish.

“We primarily target redfish, speckled trout, black drum, and snook,” he said.

Edwards has 15 years of experience on the water and with his business, Always a Catch Fishing Trips, he is giving experienced fishermen and what he calls newbies a chance to head out and hook a fish.

“I help them along the way, teaching them how to cast, reel, hook and fish, and I’ve got a lot of people that they’ve been doing it for years and they’ll bring their own tackle, rods, and reels and stuff, and take them out to where the fish are and they’re able to do it on their own,” he said.

He explained that during the summer he is booked about three weeks in advance.

If you are looking for a way to beat the heat this summer, the Beach Park at Isla Blanca is a spot to cool off.

“Iconic sandcastle which is rated one of the top five kids water park attractions by USA Today in the entire country,” said the park’s marketing director, Mike Bigelow.

He explained that the water park has attractions for people of all ages, whether it is floating down their river or surfing on the Surf Rider.

“Four uphill water coasters and of course lots of kid’s play areas, a little bit of everything,” said Bigelow.